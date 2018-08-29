Cynthia Nixon-Andrew Cuomo debate: How to watch online without a TV

State politics are not usually an interesting ordeal in New York, but tonight’s primary debate between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo should offer an intriguing window into the national temperature, politically speaking.

The contrast between Cuomo, a centrist and rather boring incumbent, and Nixon, a far-left and outspoken political newcomer, mirrors Democratic contests we have seen play out again and again since President Trump took office and set the stage for a new kind of Twitter-driven political discourse. It’s telling that the debate–the only time Cuomo and Nixon will meet face to face before next month’s primary–is airing on a tape delay, because while unpredictability is good for TV, it’s not always good when you’re a politician.

Polls have Cuomo at a comfortable lead, but debates have been known to shake things up. Either way, it should be good TV, seeing how Nixon and Cuomo have traded a number of heated public barbs since the Sex in the City actress entered the race in March.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to watch the debate online, you’re in luck. CBS News’s digital service, CBSN, will stream the debate for free at 7 p.m. ET. You don’t need a cable login to access it–just find it on CBSNews.com/live or via the CBS News mobile apps, or access it on your smart TV.

Also, CBSN’s Elaine Quijano will anchor pre-debate coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET as well as post-debate coverage at 8 p.m. ET.

Happy streaming, and good luck to both candidates.