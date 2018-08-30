Here’s when it makes sense to make a lateral career move

Sometimes, your career does not move forward. Maybe you’re ready for a promotion, but there’s no opening at your company and you have not succeeded in making the move to someplace else.

Many people are wary of making a lateral move. It feels a bit like failure, or just a change for change’s sake. But such a move isn’t always a bad thing; sometimes it can reignite your career and put you back on the path to where you want to go.

Here are three cases where it makes sense to move laterally.

1. You’ll learn new skills

Maybe you are a manager who wants to move to director, or whatever title your company gives to the next level. If you get the opportunity to make a move within the manager level where you will be gaining new skills, that’s not a bad idea.

Upper-level managers often supervise people who do different things. If you master multiple skills that will fall under the leadership of a top-tier manager, you make yourself more attractive to fill that position someday.

2. Your new company has more opportunities

In some cases, you deserve a promotion, but your company has no opening. Your boss may offer you a raise and a somewhat meaningless title change (now you’re “senior manager”), but that does not change the fact that your path is blocked.