This is why Bumble banned all photos of guns

Last month, Twitter took flak for its latest bout of inertia when the platform opted not to permanently ban Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones . It was yet another show of Twitter’s reluctance to forego a facade of neutrality—and seemingly at odds with Twitter’s decision to ban figures like Milo Yiannopoulos and take harassment and misinformation more seriously.

It’s a response we’ve come to expect from social networks like Twitter and Facebook, which have been plagued by accusations of anti-conservative bias. But there’s one social networking app whose goal has never been neutrality, even at the risk of alienating users. “When I started the company, I really founded it with one main objective in place, which was accountability,” says Bumble cofounder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. “How could we engineer accountability into the internet? How do we make the internet a kinder place?”

Bumble, which started in 2014 as a dating app on which women made the first move, has since expanded to encompass professional networking and the “BFF” mode, for women who want to find new friends. (Wolfe Herd, a cofounder of Tinder, started Bumble after filing a suit against Tinder alleging sexual harassment; earlier this year, Tinder’s parent company Match Group sued Bumble for patent infringement.) Since its inception, the app has taken steps to protect its users, even going so far as to block—and shame—a male user who lashed out at a woman who messaged him.

But take a look at Bumble’s guidelines, and it’s clear the app isn’t just fighting harassment. In 2016, Bumble introduced rules around posting mirror selfies or photos of children. “The new photo moderation rules aren’t our effort to be the prude police,” Bumble wrote. “Rather, they’re a way to ensure everyone has the experience we’ve promised: a safe, friendly place to meet new people. Bumble is not a place to act differently than you would IRL.”

And earlier this year, Bumble made a particularly controversial call to ban photos of guns from its platform. “It shocked a lot of people, but for us it was just a no-brainer,” Wolfe Herd says. “It was just a natural progression of us trying to live our values.” Perhaps in part due to where Bumble is headquartered—in Austin—the response was intense. Bumble had security in its office for weeks, and Wolfe Herd received threats, as did other employees. “I was mentally prepared for what we would encounter,” Wolfe Herd says, nodding to the online harassment she faced when she sued Tinder. “That’s not the first time we’ve had to have serious security on high alert around our office.”

