Trump got a Walk of Fame star. Obama gets a whole road

[Photo: Flickr user Erik Drost]
The Los Angeles city council has voted to change the name of Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard. The city’s mayor, Eric Garcetti, tweeted the news on Tuesday night, saying “We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President Barack Obama when traveling across L.A.” No word on whether the road will take you to the past if you drive it at 88 mph in a DeLorean outfitted with a flux capacitor.

The former president has yet to comment on the name change. Obama and Garcetti have a long-standing relationship, dating back to 2008 when Garcetti served as the California co-chair for Obama’s first presidential campaign. Obama returned the favor in 2017, endorsing Garcetti in his reelection campaign. There are some rumors that Garcetti is plotting his own run for the presidency in 2020.

In case you’re worried that your favorite rappers will have to re-work all their Rodeo Drive lyrics—Rodeo Road is a separate thoroughfare that runs adjacent to the residential Crenshaw neighborhood. That means Kanye won’t have to shake up the lyrics on “New Workout Plan,” and Common can still sing about going on a “Drive for Rodeo.”

