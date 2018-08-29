Kanye has a bizarre explanation for why Trump cares about black people

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the musician-turned-MAGA chud sat in contemplative silence after the host alluded to West’s famous post-Katrina “George Bush does not care about black people” moment, and asked what makes him think that Donald Trump is any different. He never responded. Eventually, West would claim that he had not been stumped by the question, but rather that Kimmel had cut him off before he could answer–as though addressing the question later in the episode would violate some arcane talk-show bylaw consecrated in Johnny Carson’s blood. Now that West has finally answered the question, though, it might have been better had he not.

The megaproducer, whose latest album could generously be described as “escapable,” appeared Wednesday morning on 107.5 WGCI Chicago to talk about a variety of issues. Among them, as Pitchfork reports, is that now-infamous Kimmel question. Below is the response West took three weeks to meditate on before finally delivering:

“I feel that [Trump] cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this. He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community. So it’s something he’s gonna work towards, but we’re gonna have to speak to him.”

So there you have it. Rather than address the way Trump has emboldened racists, waged war against NFL players for protesting police brutality against black people, consistently attacked black public figures such as John Lewis and Maxine Waters, touted West’s support as though it were something Trump had done for black people, and, oh yeah, did the birther movement, West appears to think Trump’s eagerness to restore his reputation among rap fans is proof enough that he cares about black people.

Trump’s entire presidency has been a master class in why facts no longer matter, and Kanye has either internalized the lesson or confirmed it was something he has known all along.