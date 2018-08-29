Google’s Wear OS: These 3 swipe changes are coming soon

Google has spent the last couple of years tacking on new features to its Wear OS smartwatch platform. Now, the company’s making it all easier to access with a revamped interface :

Instead of swiping horizontally to swap watch faces–something you probably won’t do often–Wear OS now maps a right swipe to Google Assistant and a left swipe to Google Fit, which got its own revamp last week.

Swiping up still shows recent notifications, but the menu is more condensed so you can see more than one notification at a time. Tapping on a notification brings up suggested actions and AI-driven smart replies.

Swiping down still brings up a quick settings menu, but now there are buttons for Google Pay and Find My Phone.

Google says it’s rolling out the Wear OS update over the next month, just in time for its own rumored smartwatch, possibly powered by a new Qualcomm chip.

Some companies aren’t waiting that long: This morning, Casio announced a new rugged Wear OS watch, while Fossil announced an extra-large Wear OS watch under its Diesel brand. Between Google’s smartwatch fleet and Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch might have some decent competition.