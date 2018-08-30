Be more efficient by working with your brain’s natural flow

You’ve probably had moments when completing a report feels tedious, or brainstorming new ideas seems like a chore. But you’ve presumably experienced times where the opposite was true–you got into the groove, and everything just came effortlessly . This was likely because what you were doing was in sync with your brain’s natural flow at the time.

Most jobs have tasks that require both creative and analytical thought. The trick to working at your best–both efficiently and effectively–is recognizing when you’re in the right state of mind for each of those undertakings.

Scientists have worked relentlessly to understand how the brain works. However, when it comes to effectiveness at work, what works for one person doesn’t always work for another. Authors Michael Breus and Daniel Pink have both conducted an in-depth investigation on this topic and have written books on how people’s “chronotype” determines the type of activities they should be doing at different times of the day.

To tap into your brain’s natural flow and make the most of most of your to-do list and your time, follow this four-step process.

Step one: classify your tasks

Start by dividing your work into two different categories: tasks that require more creative thought, and those that are more analytical. Of course, bear in mind that many projects have both analytical and creative components to them. Your instinct may tell you to complete the project from start to finish, but you can produce a much better output if you break them into smaller chunks, and tackle them on different times, depending on what type of work it is.

Related: The hidden reason these common productivity habits help your brain

Step two: remember your past successes

The next step is to determine when your brain is primed to tackle creative projects, and when it will work better on analytical ones. Think of a time that you worked creatively without boundaries, and what that success looked like in detail. What were the circumstances? Where were you? What was the time of day? What had happened before and afterward? What were you working on? How long did it take? What was the outcome? How did it feel?