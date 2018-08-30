An exclusive first look at Goop’s debut furniture collection

When Gwyneth Paltrow wants to relax at home, she’d prefer to do it on a pink velvet sofa, designed with an asymmetrical curve that runs along the back. She may put her legs up, and drink a glass of wine from a glass that looks like it was found at an antique store.

If you happen to admire Paltrow’s aesthetic sensibilities, you’re in luck. Starting today, you can furnish your home with pieces that the actress and businesswoman has designed herself in collaboration with CB2, Crate and Barrel’s millennial-focused brand.

It’s not entirely a surprise that Paltrow would release a furniture line. Over the last decade, she’s demonstrated her skill at cashing in on her celebrity and, at times, notoriety. Goop, the lifestyle brand she launched from her kitchen table in 2008, is now worth $250 million according to the New York Times. She’s built this empire by giving her audience insight into the charmed life she leads–full of beautiful clothes, expensive skincare regimes, a delicious yet slimming diet–then selling products so that her fans can recreate this lifestyle themselves. Whether you love her or hate her, she’s got your attention. And now that you’re taking notice, she’s selling you a line of home goods.

Here’s the thing. I actually like the collection. It’s eclectic, ranging from sofas and coffee tables to rugs and dinnerware, that all somehow fit together. The 58 products in the line, like the rest of CB2’s wares, are priced reasonably, from $9.95 to $1,999. The pink sofa is the most expensive of the lot at $1,999 and the wine glasses cost $15.95. There are floor pillows that cost $49, rugs that start at $249, and a whimsical indoor swing chair that costs $1,199.

The Goop story

Goop, Paltrow’s lifestyle brand that now includes a newsletter, website, and e-commerce site, began as a place where she curated products she loved made by other brands and designers. But over the past few years, Paltrow has been designing and selling her own products. She launched a fashion line, based on pieces in her own wardrobe, which her company designs and manufactures from start to finish. Goop also has a line of beauty products and vitamins. In many cases, Goop collaborates with other brands like Christian Louboutin, Lilly Pulitzer, and Stella McCartney to create co-branded products.

This is the first furniture collaboration that Goop has undertaken, but it’s part of a larger strategy to directly monetize Paltrow’s personal taste, rather than just making a commission by selling products made by brands she likes. “Our goal is to create beautiful products that will carry women through every aspect of their lives,” says Blair Lawson, Goop’s chief merchandizing officer. “We’ve created beauty and fashion products, but our customers had been asking for home products as well. This is our first foray into the world of furniture.”

The GP Aesthetic

Each piece from the collection is designed to communicate Paltrow’s own aesthetic, which can be surprising and hard to pin down. There are pieces that look like they were picked up from faraway travels, like the chinoiserie rug that could’ve been snagged at a Parisian flea market and a whimsical indoor chair that looks like it belongs in a tropical seaside villa. There are geometric side tables and a buffet that carry a distinct midcentury modern look. But the pieces come together in an easy way that seems eminently livable. And there are some idiosyncratic items, like a bedside water pitcher that comes with a glass on top that Paltrow has in all of her guest rooms. “Gwyneth has children and wants her home to be cozy,” she says. “But she also loves having a very layered look, that pulls from a wide range of inspirations and travels.”