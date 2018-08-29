John McCain’s funeral: How to watch live online without a TV

The life of Senator John McCain will be honored in a series of events in Arizona and Washington, D.C., beginning today and continuing through Saturday. McCain passed away over the weekend after discontinuing treatment for brain cancer he had been battling for more than a year.

Some of the events will be broadcast on TV or live-streamed online. You can visit the McCain website for more details. We’ll also update this post with live links when they become available.

Update: Saturday, 9:55 a.m.:

CBS News has launched a live-stream of the McCain service in Washington, which will probably be the easiest way to watch online. The video is embedded below.

Here’s a rundown of events: