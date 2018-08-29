John McCain’s funeral and memorial: How to watch online

The life of Senator John McCain will be honored in a series of events in Arizona and Washington, D.C., beginning today and continuing through Saturday. McCain passed away over the weekend after discontinuing treatment for brain cancer he had been battling for more than a year.
Some of the events will be broadcast on TV or live-streamed online. You can visit the McCain website for more details. We’ll also update this post with live links when they become available.
Here’s a rundown of what’s happening:
- Wednesday, August 29: Lying in State at the Arizona State Capitol. A private ceremony will be held inside the Rotunda at 10:00 a.m. local time. Starting at 2 p.m., the public is being invited to pay their respects. The service will be live-streamed online. More info here.
- Thursday, August 30: Public Procession from Arizona State Capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church. Beginning at around 9 a.m., a motorcade carrying McCain’s body will travel from the capitol to the North Phoenix Baptist Church. The public is invited to line the motorcade route. More info here.
- Thursday, August 30: Arizona Memorial Service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. This service begins at around 10 a.m. local time. More info here.
- Friday, August 31: Lying in State at the U.S. Capitol. The ceremony will begin at around 11 a.m. local time and is available to the public. A live-stream will be available online. More info here.
- Saturday, September 1: Public Procession from United States Capitol to Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The motorcade will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time, and the public is invited to line the procession route along Constitution Avenue. More info here.
- Saturday, September 1: National Memorial Service at Washington National Cathedral. The service will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature McCain’s family, friends, and congressional colleagues. More info here.