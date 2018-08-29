Here are 25 men in comedy speaking out against Louis C.K.

The shortest distance between two points is the time it took for Louis C.K.’s abrupt first steps toward a comeback to find male defenders in the comedy world.

Indeed, a lot of Twitterers may have found out about the comedian’s surprise set–his first since admitting to long-rumored (and long-denied) charges of sexual harassment–thanks to a widely circulated tweet from Michael Ian Black explaining that Louis C.K. should be able to serve his time and “move on.”

Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try. https://t.co/QmqdGJnIjy — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 28, 2018

Fans of Black’s work in The State, Stella, and movies like Wet Hot American Summer may be used to being let down by him. That’s what happens when your comedic journey takes you to co-authoring a book with Meghan McCain. However, even with his “will take heat for this” disclaimer, Black likely did not sense the degree to which he’d be letting people down with his tweet. Unlike Michael Che, the perpetual contrarian who also quickly defended Louis C.K. on Tuesday, Black presents as a male ally, and seemed an unlikely candidate for “sexual harassment apologist.” Regardless of how nuanced he may have thought his defense of Louis C.K. was, the fact that his first thought was to celebrate the comic’s return to the stage says more about him than any of his subsequent apologies ever could.

But prominent men in the comedy world don’t have to come to Louis C.K.’s defense the way Black did in order to chip away at the #MeToo movement. All they have to do is remain silent, which plenty of them did.

Please.

We sound like harpies screaming into the wind.

We are without a single friend in this today.

Please. Please help.

We absolutely cannot change the narrative. We tried to do it alone. Look what happened.

You can change the narrative.

Please help. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 28, 2018

Because women in comedy are (reasonably) more expected to denounce Louis C.K.–out of a perceived high sensitivity to sexual harassment, or out of gender solidarity–it’s easier for C.K.’s sympathizers to write them off. That’s exactly why it’s so important that male comedians speak up right now, especially the ones whose fan bases overlap with Louis C.K.’s. If the male comedy fan who is completely untroubled by what C.K. admitted to doing–literally multiple sexual crimes–sees that a male comedian he loves has a problem with it, there’s at least a chance he’ll think about the situation more critically. It may be an uncomfortable subject to broach, and it may cost some fans, but allyship that’s most difficult is often the kind that’s most important.