Yahoo and AOL are reading your emails

The two companies, which are now joined under the Oath banner and owned by Verizon, have a massive email scanning operation going on, reports the Wall Street Journal. Every email you receive in your Yahoo or AOL inbox is read by Oath’s software to extract data so the company can better target ads at you. While this practice is nothing new, it’s increasingly frowned upon by users, which is why Google ditched its similar email scanning program for Gmail last year. But as the WSJ points out, Oath’s email scanning goes much deeper than Google’s ever did: