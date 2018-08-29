advertisement
Facebook’s Watch video streaming service launches worldwide

[Photo: Sticker Mule/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company first launched the video streaming service in the U.S. last year, and now finally people in other parts of the globe will be able to see it. Watch is competing with a number of online video services including Netflix, Amazon Video, and YouTube. The service allows people to watch both their friends’ videos and professionally produced episodic content. The global rollout of Watch could be the shot in the arm Facebook’s services needs. As the BBC notes, in a survey about the Watch service in the U.S., 50% of Facebook users polled had never heard of Watch, while another 24% said they were aware of it but never used it.

