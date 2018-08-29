Chipotle’s app now includes burritos delivered to your door

The company has added the ability for customers to order burritos through the app and website and get them delivered right to your door. Previously delivery of Chipotle required a third-party app called DoorDash. But now Chipotle and DoorDash have teamed up to allow users to order directly from Chipotle’s app. Chipotle’s in-app delivery service is available in all 70 markets DoorDash operates in, which covers more than 1,800 Chipotle stores, reports CNBC.