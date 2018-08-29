Chipotle’s app now includes burritos delivered to your door

The company has added the ability for customers to order burritos through the app and website and get them delivered right to your door. Previously delivery of Chipotle required a third-party app called DoorDash. But now Chipotle and DoorDash have teamed up to allow users to order directly from Chipotle’s app. Chipotle’s in-app delivery service is available in all 70 markets DoorDash operates in, which covers more than 1,800 Chipotle stores, reports CNBC.
The move should help Chipotle increase its average order price. In July the company revealed that the average in-store order totaled $12, which the average online order came to $16-17. In the third quarter, Chiptole’s digital sales grew a whopping 33%, coming to 10.3% of total sales. With the delivery features now added to its app, those numbers are only sure to grow.