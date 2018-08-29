Elon Musk is back to insinuating Thai cave diver is a “pedo”

Back in July, Musk accused Vernon Unsworth, one of the Thai cave rescue divers, of being a “pedo” after the diver criticized Musk’s idea of rescuing the stuck children with a small submarine. In a since-deleted tweet, Musk replied, “Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.” Unsworth then confirmed to reporters he was considering legal action against Musk. Shortly after Musk issued an apology on Twitter, apologizing for his words.

But now, oddly, Musk is back to insinuating Unsworth is a pedophile. Replying to a person’s tweet about the incident, Musk on Tuesday said, “You don’t think it’s strange [Unsworth] hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services.” The insinuation here seems to be Unsworth hasn’t sued Musk because he is in fact a “pedo” as Musk put it.

Bet he can expect that lawsuit this time.