Tesla has a new wireless battery pack/charger for your iPhone

It looks like a little black monolith with the Tesla logo at the bottom. If you have an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or iPhone X, the thing will charge your phone wirelessly while you’re on the go.

The “Tesla Wireless Charger” isn’t the first auxiliary battery the company has launched for phones, but it’s the first to use the Qi wireless charging standard supported by the iPhone.

Tesla says the $65 charger (which also comes in white) contains a 6500 mAh battery that can give your phone 22 additional hours of talk time or 18 additional hours of surfing time.

The charger is charged up by inserting the detachable USB-A cable into any USB port.

A good portion of the money customers pay for the Tesla Wireless Charger will be for the cool design and the brand name. As 9to5 Mac points out, Tesla’s battery/charger is more expensive and holds less charge than the highest-rated battery pack/charger at Amazon.

Hat tip: 9to5Mac