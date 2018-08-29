Digi.me wants to put you back in charge of your personal data

The company’s mission is to round up all the information that companies have collected on you, then hand it over to you for safekeeping on Dropbox, OneDrive, or another cloud storage service. Digi.me doesn’t collect or store the data itself, but instead acts as a middleman between you and other apps that want to use your personal information.

“We want to have more awesome data-driven experiences,” says Shane Green, Digi.me’s CEO, speaking on behalf of everybody on the internet. “We just want it to be done with us having control over our own data.”

On Tuesday, Digi.me launched the first batch of those applications, though they’re less liberating than you might expect. By connecting to services like Facebook, Fitbit, Yodlee (a banking data aggregator), and MyChart (which offers access to some online medical records), Digi.me’s new apps allow you to analyze your sentiment across different social networks, categorize the expenses from across different bank accounts, get alerted to the warning signs for retinopathy based on health and fitness data, and more.

Useful as those applications may be, they only hint at what Digi.me hopes to accomplish. In the future, Green expects you’ll be able to combine your health and activity data for better preventative care, analyze how social media affects your purchase history or overall health, or even get paid for volunteering your data to marketers.

Also, having all your data in one place could help you switch from one company’s products to those of a competitor. For instance, moving from Spotify to YouTube Music would be easier if you could transfer favorite artists, albums, and playlists with the click of a button. If YouTube Music worked with Digi.me—Spotify already does—this could be a reality.

To that end, Digi.me plans to add more sources of data over time, including activity within Google services and purchase history on Amazon. Developers that want to build apps around this data can then pay Digi.me on a per-transaction basis or set up a revenue sharing agreement.