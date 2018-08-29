What’s the hottest job in media right now? It’s not journalist

Bad news for reporters: Your (er, that is my) job is not the most in-demand position in the media industry. Sadly, the one thing media companies need most right now are sales people.

That’s according to a new report from Glassdoor, which analyzed the new job listings that media companies posted over the last few weeks. The role with the most vacancies is “account executive,” with 586. Ad sales for the win! Coming in second is reporter, with 318 job openings.

It may be smart for us journalists to think about changing our expertise, too. Account executives make an average salary of $53,000, says the report, compared to reporters, who only bring in an average of $42,000. Though if we really wanted to make bank, we would learn how to be software engineers, who make an average of $93,900.

The fact that news organizations are looking for ad talent isn’t terribly surprising. The media industry is constantly in flux, always trying to figure out a new way to make sustainable income. Advertising has long been the model that has kept publications afloat. Though most of the digital advertising real estate has been concentrated to platforms like Facebook and Google, companies are still trying to sell ads to keep the businesses alive. It’s true that what these account executives are selling is the work of reporters–but, in the eyes of the media companies, what’s most important is likely that the ads get sold and the lights stay on.

Beyond that, the rest of the findings weren’t terribly surprising. New York had by far the most job openings. And nearly half of the news media companies surveyed (44%) said they had a negative business outlook for their company, compared to only 27% saying things looked like they were getting better.

Overall, it’s a bleak time to be in media. As profits dwindle, so does morale. Let’s just hope the companies get the sales talent they need and then, who knows, maybe things will get better?

You can read the full report here.