How to watch Aretha Franklin’s funeral live online without a TV

A memorial service honoring the life of Aretha Franklin will take place today in Detroit, where guest speakers and performers include a who’s who list of music luminaries, civil rights leaders, and even a former U.S. president.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. The Queen of Soul passed away on August 16 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Jennifer Hudson, Jesse Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Bill Clinton, Al Sharpton, and many others will be on hand to celebrate Franklin’s life and career. NPR has a full list of speakers and performers here.

If you’re looking to stream the memorial service on your computer or smartphone, I’ve rounded up a few options below.

Greater Grace Temple’s live stream. This might be your easiest option, although I can’t speak to the quality of the stream. The church will live-stream the service on its own website and via the Word Network mobile app.

CNN and Fox News will both air parts of the memorial service on their networks. If you have pay-TV credentials, you can access live streams of those channels on their websites. If not, you'll have to sign up for a standalone streaming service like Sling TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, or PlayStation Vue. (Be sure to check to make sure one of those networks is offered in your area before you sign up.)

Associated Press will cover the ceremony for its customers and members to broadcast over their networks; however, a rep said there would be no direct link. The good news is, local Detroit affiliates at Freep.com are likely to pick it up.

