How to watch Aretha Franklin’s funeral live online without a TV

A memorial service honoring the life of Aretha Franklin will take place today in Detroit, where guest speakers and performers include a who’s who list of music luminaries, civil rights leaders, and even a former U.S. president.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. The Queen of Soul passed away on August 16 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Jennifer Hudson, Jesse Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Bill Clinton, Al Sharpton, and many others will be on hand to celebrate Franklin’s life and career. NPR has a full list of speakers and performers here.

If you’re looking to stream the memorial service on your computer or smartphone, I’ve rounded up a few options below.