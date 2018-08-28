Coca-Cola buys Moxie in a bold beverage exit that only took 142 years

Remember Moxie? If you’re from outside of New England, probably not. It’s one of the oldest nationally available sodas still around–dating back to 1876. The canned drink has a vaguely cola-like taste. I tried one once when I was very young and decided to never do it again. It’s flavored with gentian root extract, which is bitter and sort of malty, and also (in my opinion) kind of gross. It’s also the official state beverage of Maine, where it was first created. Whatever Moxie is, the Coca-Cola Company just bought it .

The Associated Press reports that the beverage behemoth has purchased the old soda brand for an undisclosed amount of money. Before this purchase, Moxie was owned by Coca-Cola of Northern New England, an independent bottling company based in New Hampshire. Now the real Coca-Cola is buying the soda, though the bottling will remain in New Hampshire.

It’s not entirely clear what Coke plans to do with Moxie. Perhaps it’s looking toward more niche products that would give it some cultural cachet. Or maybe it’s planning a real national push for the beverage–though I would reckon it may need to tweak the recipe.

This isn’t the only big recent beverage acquisition; Pepsi bought the seltzer-making device company SodaStream last week for $3.2 billion. Interestingly enough, SodaStream has also been around for quite a long time–it was founded in 1903. So old fizzy companies seem to be all the rage now.

I’m guessing we’ll be hearing about Fox’s U-bet’s upcoming exit plans soon.