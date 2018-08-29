Belatedly, Square’s iconic reader gets a Lightning plug

In 2009, when Square unveiled its original credit-card reader, one meaningful fact about it was the connector it used. The tiny white doohickey commandeered a smartphone’s headphone jack as means of communication with the phone. For years, this clever repurposing of an audio jack for data transfer assured Square’s reader would plug right into your phone; after all, there was no such thing as a smartphone without a headphone jack.

You already know where I’m headed with this. Seven years after Square shipped its reader, Apple ditched the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, a move that was (depending on whom you asked) courageous, inconvenient, or nightmarish, or maybe a little bit of all three.

The headphone jack’s absence from iPhones was a problem for millions of people who owned a favorite pair of headphones with a 3.5 mm plug, but it also required adjustment by any merchant who’d been happily accepting payment with the original Square reader and an iPhone. (By then, it didn’t account for every transaction: The company had already introduced a larger reader which worked with chip-enabled cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.)

Like a pair of headphones, the original Square reader could be connected to an iPhone via Apple’s $9 Lightning-to-3.5 mm dongle. Square also sold a custom $10 dock-like adapter designed specifically for its reader. But either workaround was a bit kludgy—one more thing to buy, futz with, and possibly lose. That undid some of the elegant simplicity which was part of the Square proposition in the first place.

Now Square is restoring that lost Square-ness with a new version of the original reader. It has a Lightning plug—compatible with iPhones and iPads from 2012 onward—but otherwise is the same small, rounded-corner white square it’s always been. (At least since 2013, when it did go through a subtle redesign to make it less chunky and more reliable.) As before, the reader is free—or, if you pay $10 at a retail store, free after you get reimbursed by Square as part of the setup process.

That price, or lack thereof, is part of why Square is still investing in its original little reader as well as its larger, chip-and-contactless model, which sells for $49. For the smallest of merchants, the kind who might not even have made the move to accepting credit cards yet, “the difference between cheap and free is a big deal,” says Jesse Dorogusker, Square’s head of hardware.

Even though Square has lately been successfully investing energy in signing up larger sellers, “serving those smaller businesses turns out to be a pretty big business, and some of those businesses become big businesses,” Dorogusker says. “And man, what an opportunity to grow with them.”