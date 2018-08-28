Amazon boldly invents the library

The service, which first launched in May on an invite-only basis, is now available to all Prime members. When you sign up, Amazon will ship a curated selection of two hardcover kids’ books (or four board books for the tiny tykes) every one, two, or three months, at up to 35% off the list price. The books will be tailored to the readers’ age and be a thoughtful mix of new releases, classics, and “hidden gems” thoroughly vetted by Amazon to ensure parents haven’t already purchased the books online.

Parents can also customize the boxes prior to shipping based on what books the lil bookworm has already read. Amazon will ship it to Prime members for just $22.99 per box.

Because Amazon hasn’t replaced libraries yet, despite some people actually making that suggestion, you can also just get a library card. Then your kids get all the books they want for free.