Consider these things before jumping ship with your coworkers

Having a group of great coworkers could spell the difference between enjoying your time spent at work and dreading the idea of going into the office every day. But what happens when your colleagues start leaving the company in rapid succession? Do you stick it out in the hopes that their replacements will be just as awesome, or do you hop aboard that bandwagon and quit yourself? It’s a tough call to make, so here’s how to reconcile it.

Related: What to say to your coworkers (and how to say it) when you’re new to your job

People are important at work

Remember back in the day when you learned about peer pressure? Your parents probably gave you that whole, “If your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it, too?” speech to drive home the point that it’s generally better to be your own person and make your own decisions.

But the scenario described above is a little different, because we’re not talking about a leaving a job for the sake of doing the cool or popular thing. Rather, it’s a matter of preserving your happiness. If your coworkers are what make your job more pleasant, and the bulk of them leave, it’s apt to impact your happiness in a negative way.

Not only that, but research from Rutgers University has shown that having strong relationships with colleagues can improve performance. If you have coworkers you get along with, you’ll have an easier time asking for help as needed without worrying about being judged. Having solid relationships with colleagues in different areas of your company can also help you gain access to key insight and information you may not otherwise be privy to. And then there’s morale to consider–employees who have friends at the office report being in a good mood more often, which could translate into increased motivation and better output. So when those awesome colleagues go away, the opposite can occur–your outlook can take a turn for the negative and your performance can quickly begin to follow suit.

Related: Stop trying to be friends with your coworkers, and do this instead

Get to the bottom of things

Personal impacts aside, when deciding whether to follow your colleagues out the door, it’s important to think about why they’re leaving. Is it coincidental that several of them happened to get better offers around the same time? Or were they actively trying to leave because they recognized that they were stuck in dead-end jobs or that impending company changes would’ve made their job situations worse? If an unusually large number of colleagues are leaving at once, chances are, there’s a reason for it, and that alone might raise a red flag.