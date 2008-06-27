With so much attention on Web 2.0 and online social networking, some online communities are bringing back the old fashioned face-to-face mixer. Entrepreneur Andrew Warner has leveraged his Mixergy.com invitation site and built a huge following with the Southern California tech community by convincing companies like Shopzilla, Oversee.net and even Yahoo! to throw live “Lunch 2.0” networking events where everyone from unemployed tech geeks to big money VC’s mingle over pizza and submarine sandwiches. Are people just coming for the free lunch or is the next phase of online social networking to go back offline?