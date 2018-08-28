advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:26 am

It’s been long enough, so why not relive your ’90s childhood for $6 a month?

It’s been long enough, so why not relive your ’90s childhood for $6 a month?
[Image: courtesy of Viacom]
By Jared Newman1 minute Read

Guts! Do you have it? You can, if you’re willing to pay $6 per month for Nicksplat. The new Nickelodeon streaming service offers 22 classic kids shows from the 1990s, including Legends of the Hidden Temple, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Are You Afraid of the Dark? Polygon reports that Nick will add other shows to the service at a later date.

Nicksplat is available through VRV, an AT&T-owned fan culture streaming service, either by itself for $6 per month or in a $10 per month bundle with other VRV channels. And like other VRV offerings, Nicksplat is ad-free, though if we’re being honest, a version that included children’s commercials from the 1990s would be even better.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company