Google partners with Indian banks to provide online loans

The search giant has teamed up with four Indian banks to grant consumer loans online, reports Bloomberg. Google will team up with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Federal Bank to offer instant, pre-approved loans right within Google Pay in a matter of seconds.” As part of the new loan program, Google rebranded its made-in-India Tez app as Google Pay–the company’s standard label for its payment services. People who are approved for the loans will see the money deposited directly into their bank account associated with Google Pay.