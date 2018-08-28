WeWork just acquired a Chicago design school

The co-working space giant has acquired Designation, a Chicago-based, for-profit design education school, reports Reuters . Designation was officially required through WeWork’s Flatiron School, the coding boot camp WeWork purchased last year. Flatiron Chief Executive Adam Enbar said the decision behind the acquisition was because there is a growing demand for digital designers:

“Design is becoming the competitive advantage within companies. We see that trend continuing.”

After purchasing Flatiron for $40 million last year, WeWork began offering WeWork members 50% discounts on Flatiron’s $3,500, 10-week, on-campus courses. It’s thought WeWork will offer members a similar service based around Designation’s design offerings, though nothing has been announced yet. WeWork, Designation, and Flatiron declines to say how much WeWork paid for Designation.