Trump says Google is “suppressing voices of conservatives”

In two tweets this morning, the president alleged that Google is rigging its search results against himself and other conservatives. The president said search results for “Trump News” returns stories about him which are virtually all negative. The president also lamented that 96% of all results are from left wing media, though it’s unclear where he got that number. Trump ended his rant by saying this issue is very serious and will be addressed.
Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018
….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018