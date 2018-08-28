advertisement
Trump says Google is “suppressing voices of conservatives”

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

In two tweets this morning, the president alleged that Google is rigging its search results against himself and other conservatives. The president said search results for “Trump News” returns stories about him which are virtually all negative. The president also lamented that 96% of all results are from left wing media, though it’s unclear where he got that number. Trump ended his rant by saying this issue is very serious and will be addressed.

