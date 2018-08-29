New Balance is watching you

If you happen to be walking down the streets of New York next week–and your fashion sensibilities tend to go against the grain–don’t be surprised if someone comes over to hand you a pair of New Balance kicks.

On September 6, the first day of New York Fashion Week, the sportswear giant will set up a booth in Soho with cameras facing out in every direction, scanning the hoards of people walking the streets of the city. Given that there will be dozens of fashion events throughout the city that week, pedestrians will be in town from all over the world, dressed in their most stylish outfits, ready to see and be seen. But New Balance isn’t interested in the people who are on trend. The company has worked with the marketing agency VML to develop technology specifically designed to identify people who don’t look like everybody else.

For several weeks, in the run-up to Fashion Week, a team of computer scientists went around New York with cameras to collect baseline data about fashion trends. Next Thursday, the “exception spotting” based on that data will kick into action. The cameras will be equipped with machine learning, powered by TensorFlow, that will gather information about what people are wearing–from the style of clothing to the color palettes and patterns on display–all for the purpose of identifying anomalies. The process will be, for the most part, devoid of human intervention and bias. Instead, the company developed a statistical algorithm to identify who is really, objectively unique. “We really want the computers to do their job,” says Craig Elimeliah, executive director of creative technology at VML. “Who knows exactly what they will identify as exceptions to trends? We can’t wait to find out.”

Over the last year, New Balance has been working to craft itself as the rebel of the sportswear industry. It is leaning into its heritage as an independently owned company founded in 1906, which makes it different from the Nikes and Reeboks of the world that are publicly owned and also newer. The brand’s new marketing campaign is called “Be The Exception,” and one way it is helping to tell this story is through these AI-equipped cameras at Fashion Week.

The Soho booth will become something of a war room, where a team of New Balance and VML employees will stare at a bunch of computers tracking the data in real time. When the cameras identify someone who looks very different from the norm, a New Balance representative will pop out of the booth, explain to that person exactly what is going on, and hand them a pair of New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz Nubuck shoes. “The idea is to celebrate people who go left when everybody else is going right,” says Allie Tsavdarides, New Balance’s director of global marketing. “And it’s a way to (hand out our) products to these people who already reflect what we stand for as a brand.”

New Balance hopes to be creative about exactly how to use all of this data. The information could be used to help the company develop new products based on exceptions to trends, rather than the trends themselves. This would be a major reversal of the industry norm of tapping into popular styles. Of course, the irony here is that if New Balance creates a look that is based on unique looks, the company’s goal will be to sell that product in vast quantities, effectively turning an anti-trend into a trend.

While this computer vision project could yield all kinds of valuable results for New Balance, from creative marketing campaigns to interesting new products, any kind of surveillance technology carries some risk in the current climate, where consumers are concerned about how brands are using information about them. This year, for instance, the EU released new legislation that allows people to have more control over their personal data, which has spurred many conversations in the U.S. about whether similar rules should apply to U.S. businesses.