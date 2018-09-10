Five easy ways to sound smarter

There are many labels pinned on us at work, but one of the best is to be called “knowledgeable.” If you sound knowledgeable, you’ll be taken seriously at meetings and elsewhere.But what exactly does it take to sound knowledgeable? Surprisingly, it’s not what many people think.

Those who try to sound like experts often believe they must spew out all they know. So they pack too much information into their comments, or provide dense, fact-rich slides in their PowerPoint presentations. They are the very people whose views are ignored.

Knowledge is very different from information: Knowledge is insight, not just an accumulation of facts. You can show your mastery in this area in the following ways.

1. Do your homework

The starting point is knowing what you’re talking about. If you comment at a meeting, be sure you’re on sound footing. Make certain your facts are correct, your sources are accurate, and your insights are grounded in the most current information.

Also prepare for impromptu conversations. If you’re headed for a job interview, do your homework. Imagine the questions that might be thrown at you. Be ready for chance encounters in the corridors, elevators, or around the coffee machine. Figure out what you’ll say if you see your new boss. Read up on her background, and prepare your talking points.

2. Boil it down to one message

A good way to turn off your listeners is with an information dump. If you want to sound knowledgeable, formulate a single ideas from the material you’ve gathered, and deliver it clearly.

Adam Grant, in a recent New York Times op-ed, explains that those who know the most are often the worst teachers. Their level of understanding is far removed from their listeners, and they can’t be bothered to explain how they reached their conclusions. He points to Albert Einstein who had trouble attracting students and had difficulty explaining concepts with any simplicity.