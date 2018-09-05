Can Thinx grow up?

Thinx, the period underwear company, has done some growing up over the last year. Talk to Maria Molland, who was installed as CEO last summer, and she’ll tell you the less-than-ideal circumstances she inherited are well behind Thinx. “This is the story of a very interesting product—and a great brand and team—that went through a little bump in the road,” Molland says. “Now I don’t even think about that bump anymore.”

She’s referring, of course, to the reports of poor benefits, pay, and work culture that resulted in cofounder and former CEO Miki Agrawal leaving the company last year. Though Molland admits she was initially wary of taking on the role, she also points out that press coverage was misleading. “When I walked into this business, it was not as much of a mess as the media portrayed,” she says. “The team was extremely strong, even well before I got here.” Still, Molland’s first order of business was to right certain wrongs: She expanded parental leave to 12 paid weeks, raised salaries, increased health insurance subsidies, and brought on an HR chief (though it looks like Thinx is on the hunt for one again).

Now, Thinx is about to launch a line of period-proof underwear exclusively for teens—the first broader expansion of the brand’s lineup since Molland came on board. (Knixwear, another period underwear company, also started selling period panties for teens last year.) The teen line, Thinx (Btwn), will come in new sizes and colors, with all three underwear styles available for $23 each. “This group of girls doesn’t have a lot of innovative solutions—they’ve been using pads, which really haven’t been innovated on in decades,” Molland says. “We believe that our product is a really good solution because it’s comfortable, it eases anxiety, and it’s very akin to products that they’re already using.”

Though Molland says Thinx (Btwn) was driven by customer demand, it’s also a logical next step for the brand. Thinx’s core product largely caters to millennial women, and sister brand Icon is for older women with incontinence; with Thinx (Btwn), the company is closing the loop, so to speak. “We’re looking at our overall brand architecture and all the brands that fall under Thinx, Inc as a company and creating a stronger connection between them,” Molland says. “The goal is that we’re always creating products that are all about empowering women—right from the time they get their first period, i.e. Thinx (Btwn), to the core line, Thinx, to post-baby as well as later life, with Icon.”

Thinx even made its first foray into sexual wellness this summer, with a $369 limited edition blanket for leakproof period sex. But it was intended as a conversation piece rather than a true product expansion, according to Molland—though she notes that it was in high demand and sold out quickly. “We wanted this to be something that people felt like they could talk about,” she says. “We’ve made the strategic decision for now not to make anymore because I really want to focus on developing the core line in a deeper way.”

