This is who Twitter thinks should host SNL this season

On Monday morning, the President of the United States had a difficult time using a speakerphone on live TV. Thankfully, due to summer hiatus, we will all be spared the sight of Alec Baldwin recreating this moment on Saturday Night Live several days from now.

Baldwin has hosted SNL a record 17 times and has become practically a repertory player in recent years, due to his ubiquitous Donald Trump impersonation. Considering how deeply unfunny both the real-life person and the SNL version seem at this juncture–not to mention the eye-rolls that greeted Baldwin’s Emmy win in 2017–the actor has become an avatar for all that is stale about the show.

Which is probably why SNL appears to be looking for some fresh faces to shake things up.

Around the same time as the president was staring at a silent phone on live TV for an excruciating full minute on Monday morning, Saturday Night Live’s Twitter account asked users whom they would like to see host the show this fall.

Who should be #SNLhost? Let us know in the replies ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xkObJhBWWd — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 27, 2018

The pool of potential hosts is brimming with attractive possibilities. Last season offered up some worthy first-timers such as Kumail Nanjiani, Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, Donald Glover, and Sterling K. Brown, along with returning cast members Will Ferrell and Tina Fey–and Charles Barkley for some reason.

A quick scan of projects coming out this fall reveals intriguing options for hopeful SNL rookies, like Viola Davis (who stars in Widows), Rami Malek (who stars in Bohemian Rhapsody), Michael B. Jordan (who stars in Creed II), and Tracee Ellis Ross (who returns in Black-ish in October.) A quick scroll through some of the 9,000 responses to SNL’s tweet did not turn up any of these names. There were plenty of other interesting prospects, however, along with some long-shot requests from fan hives.