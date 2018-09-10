An ultra low-cost modular home

It looks like the sort of ridiculously pricey modernist retreat that design lovers dream of—a rich person’s spartan playhouse that could be nestled in the woods or perched on a heath. In fact, the 527-square-foot model home, an austere black box with large windows, cost only $9,408 to build and was fabricated largely from a single material (certified sustainable plywood) by a single machine (computerized cutter). Developed within Ikea’s experimental Space10 lab by Danish architecture students Johanne Holm-Jensen and Mia Behrens, the project, called Building Blocks, is a work in progress: Space10 is making all design files available for free to other architects and builders to continue developing and improving the model, an experiment in low-cost, sustainable modular homes for all us non-billionaires.