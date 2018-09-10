A customizable workflow platform

Part spreadsheet, part database, part vision board, Airtable lets workplace teams coordinate and collaborate on internal projects in a way that feels truly revolutionary, offering a customizable visual interface that gives users easy access to the information they need while allowing them to hide what they don’t. “What Slack is doing for communication, we [are] doing for structured software,” says CEO Howie Liu, explaining that Airtable occupies a middle ground between highly technical developer platforms, like Salesforce’s Force.com, and consumer-grade project-management tools such as Trello or Asana. Airtable, which launched to the public in 2015, says its user base has nearly tripled in the past two years and is now in the “seven figures.” Clients range from Netflix and Airbnb to cattle farmers, and include half of the Fortune 1000. To see the various ways that companies employ the platform, users can scroll through use cases on the Airtable website and read stories about, for instance, how WeWork’s UX team used Airtable to create a live database of member experiences. (Fast Company started using Airtable in July to manage our online editorial workflow.) Earlier this year, Airtable launched additional tools to help teams visualize their work, including maps, charts, and even interactive 3D spaces.