Building a better air filter

Molekule is the world’s first air purifier that destroys pollutants at the molecular level, marking a significant upgrade from standard HEPA filters, which were invented in the 1940s. Its process, called photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO), involves shining light onto a filter membrane that has been coated with proprietary nanoparticles, triggering a reaction that breaks down pollutants of any size, including allergens, mold, bacteria, viruses, and carcinogenic volatile organic compounds that concentrate in indoor air. Mechanical engineer and veteran energy researcher Yogi Goswami spent 20 years creating the prototype—which involved adapting technology he’d previously developed to purify groundwater—in order to help his son, Dilip (Molekule cofounder and CEO), find relief from asthma and allergies. Since launching in May 2016, the company has worked to keep up with demand: The $800 device has sold out seven times.