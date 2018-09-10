A new platform for more civil civic discourse

In an era of rising populism, with extremism and distrust warping civic dialogue, a group of Irish designers and researchers are harnessing technology to help reverse the erosion of faith in public institutions. Moot, an AI-powered platform devised by Dublin-based UX consultancy Frontend.com, lets citizens submit questions and comments to their representatives, and helps these local officials engage directly with constituents. Moot (the name derives from a medieval term for assembly) organizes messages by topic to make them easier for government officials to respond to, and shares updates and facts through a chatbot. A pilot study of the platform with the Cork County Council yielded promising results: Citizens using Moot had a 32% more favorable view of the council than those not using the platform.