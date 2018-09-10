A new kind of cash(less) register

Mobile payments company Square built a thriving global business by replacing cash registers with a tiny credit card reader that attaches to smartphones and tablets, transforming the way many small vendors conduct business. Last year, in response to customer requests for a more professional, robust point-of-sale system, Square introduced its own version of the cash register, an elegant system composed of two tablet screens: a larger one for the cashier to use and a smaller one that faces the customer. The two are cleverly integrated: The smaller tablet, which includes a chip reader, acts as a stand for the larger one.

Since it began shipping the Register, in November 2017, the company has attracted some big new customers, such as Ben and Jerry’s. (In its first quarter of sales, about one-third of Register buyers were new to Square.) The product is “focused on larger sellers who have a more expansive set of needs but still have a consumer sensibility,” head of hardware Jesse Dorogusker says. “They’re not going to buy some boring old beige box.”

