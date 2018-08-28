Why we need more laughter in the workplace

I have a loud laugh, and I laugh a lot. People who like me say my laugh is contagious. People who don’t tell me it’s obnoxious. Either way, it’s made me a better professional.

Some time ago, work became the antithesis of fun. Along with it, laughter became synonymous with wasting time. We’ll never know if it was the factory supervisors who thought it might slow down the assembly line, or because white collar managers thought those starched, button-up shirts tend to split open from loud belly laughs. Just kidding. It is clear, however, that corporate America desperately suffers from an epidemic of being overly serious. That makes people miserable, and so it ends up taking a toll on productivity, creativity, and relationships in the workplace.

Laughter is a refreshing respite from the metronome of revenue targets and deadlines. Laughter doesn’t make you look any less professional–it makes your colleagues enjoy working with you more. Companies spend gobs of money on happy hours, off-sites, and team-building activities in the hopes that we’ll output results that ultimately improve the bottom line. Laughter is a simpler (and cheaper) way to get there.

Laughter can make us more productive and creative

We need to change the perception that laughter and productivity are at odds. They’re not. According to a 2009 study, people are more likely to be better at problem solving if they are in a better mood. Researchers compared their performance after watching a funny video, to after seeing an anxiety-inducing clip. Unsurprisingly, they “solved more problems with insights” after getting in a laugh or two.

As Drake Braer previously wrote for Fast Company, managers who successfully cultivate creativity in their teams create a “habitat” for them to do so. One way they do this is by encouraging humor–this helps employees relax around each other and creates a “playful culture” that lets them bat ideas around without fear of being shot down. As entrepreneur Peter Sims wrote in his 2011 book Little Bets, “A playful, lighthearted, and humorous environment is especially helpful when ideas are incubating and newly hatched, the phase when they are most vulnerable to being snuffed out or even expressed because of being judged or self-censored.”

