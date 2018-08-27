Spotify’s songs of the summer—ranked!

Spotify has released its official ruling on which song is the song of the summer, based on the number of times the song has been streamed between June 1 and August 20. This summer, Drake asking “Keke, do you love me?” was streamed 393 million times, putting the viral Scorpion track “In My Feelings” in the number one spot on Spotify’s global and U.S. lists.

Its rise to the top of the Spotify charts was undoubtedly spurred by the “In My Feelings” dance challenge that—like the Ice Bucket Challenge, Tide Pod Challenge, and Mannequin Challenge before it—took over the internet for a hot second earlier this summer. The craze was started by Instagram comedian Shiggy, and aided by stars like Will Smith, the Queer Eye cast, and Ciara and Kevin Hart—all of whom got in on the fun. Check out the full lists below:

Spotify’s Top 10 U.S. Songs of Summer 2018:

Drake, “In My Feelings” Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams” XXXTENTACION, “SAD!” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin, “I Like It” Drake, “Nice For What” Post Malone, “Better Now” Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste” XXXTENTACION, “Moonlight” Drake, “Nonstop” Lil Baby & Drake, “Yes Indeed”

Spotify’s Top 10 Global Songs of Summer 2018: