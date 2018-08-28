Thinking about becoming a freelancer? Consider these things first

As a full-time freelancer , I make my own hours, serve as my own boss, and, well, handle everything myself. I’m responsible for making sure I have enough work and that I get paid for whatever projects I complete.

It’s a rewarding but challenging lifestyle. I have an excessive amount of freedom, but it comes with a price. On the positive side, my flexible schedule has made it easier to be a father and a husband. My son, for example, has been off from school for the past two months, and I’ve been able to take him to the beach, theme parks, and on various other outings.

To do that, however, I’ve had to work early mornings, late nights, and pretty much every weekend. It has worked for me, but it’s not for everyone. The same can be said of full-time freelancing in general. Before you make the leap, consider these potential downsides.

1. You don’t get a standard paycheck

I’m lucky in that I’m a full-time contract writer for Motley Fool. I don’t get a traditional paycheck, but I have all the work I need and am paid consistently.

In my previous attempt at being a full-time freelancer in the early 2000s, I was not so lucky. I worked for multiple employers, and some of them were very slow to pay. It was a challenging time when I was technically doing well but always had to deal with cash flow issues.

2. You have to cover your own benefits

Most people who have a full-time job get health insurance and some sort of retirement benefits from their employer. As a full-time freelancer, you have to cover those benefits yourself.