Do you have a different personality at home and work?

Psychologist Andrea Liner, PsyD, says it’s natural for people to take on slightly different personas at work and at home. After all, our work and home environments place different expectations on us and require us to adapt our behavior. But changing your personality too much can cause you to become stressed and feel disconnected, or even depressed. This is especially true if your work persona is at odds with your true personality.

Why dual personas?

It’s common for people to alter their personas to suit different environments. If you’re a naturally gregarious, loud, outgoing person who likes telling jokes and swearing, that behavior may be considered inappropriate in the workplace and will need to be hampered. “At work, one likely needs to be viewed as professional, and so you are likely to mute the louder parts of your personality in order to come across as grounded and reliable,” says Liner. While at home, because you don’t feel the risk of being fired for inappropriate office behaviour, you feel free to express yourself without consequence.

Your personality may also differ according to your surroundings. We tend to mimic the behavior of those we spend time with in order to fit in. If your work environment is at odds with your true personality or differs greatly from your home environment, you may find the need to alter your personality in order to fit in better.

When adjusting your personality is harmful

Liner says most of us do make small adjustments to our personalities in order to fit in better at work. “It’s normal to act more reserved and professional in the workplace, but as long as it’s still a version of who you truly are, you just mellowed out a bit, it shouldn’t be a problem,” says Liner. Where this behavior can be harmful, though, is when you are behaving in a manner that is completely at odds with your usual personality. “It’s exhausting to feel like you’re acting all the time, and it can be hard to keep it up forever,” says Liner.

This type of behavior can lead to negative psychological consequences including anxiety and depression. “Authenticity is a huge component of successful interpersonal relationships. It can be very hard to feel connected with people to whom you are inauthentic, especially if that involves remembering lies or excessive details,” says Liner. If you feel you are being inauthentic all the time, you may soon feel that all of your interactions are fake.