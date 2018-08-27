How to sign up for Microsoft’s “All Access” Xbox subscription

Microsoft is trying out a subscription model for the Xbox One with “ Xbox All Access .” For $22 per month over two years, subscribers get an Xbox One S console (normally $229), Xbox Live Gold for online play (normally $60 per year), and Xbox Game Pass (normally $10 per month), which offers more than 100 downloadable games.

All Access ends up being $61 cheaper than paying for everything separately. It’s also available with the more powerful Xbox One X for $35 per month, though this only saves $20 over two years. To sign up for Xbox All Access, you’ll have to visit a Microsoft Store, sign up for a Dell Preferred Account, and get a credit check.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has dabbled in Xbox subscriptions. In 2012, the company started selling the Xbox 360 with Xbox Live on a two-year contract, with one marketing manager calling the subscription model “pivotal to our business.” That program ultimately languished.

Still, Microsoft is a different company now, one that’s become far more interested in subscriptions than standalone software sales. As Microsoft prepares its own Netflix-like game streaming service, All Access might be a good way to test the waters on pricing.