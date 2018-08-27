Rumor mill: The iPhone X is having an “S year”

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have added to the pile of rumors claiming three new iPhone X models this year. These will reportedly include a high-end version with a 6.5-inch OLED display, camera and processor upgrades for the current 5.8-inch model, and cheaper option with a 6.1-inch LED display and aluminum edges instead of stainless steel. The largest model may also be able to run two apps side-by-side, just like Apple’s iPads.

Despite the array of new iPhone options, some Apple employees are reportedly referring to the three models as “S year” upgrades, because the overall design isn’t changing. (Although Apple refers to the iPhone X as “all screen,” the top edge has a cutout for a camera and FaceID sensors–a look that’s now being shamelessly copied by Android phone makers.)

The Bloomberg report doesn’t mention pricing or a release date for the new iPhone X models, but Apple’s decision to charge $999 and up for last year’s model hasn’t been a problem. Last quarter, the company’s revenues were up 17% year-over-year, and profits were up 32%, and while iPhone unit sales only increased 1% year-over-year, the average iPhone selling price rose from $606 to $724.

Beyond the new iPhones, Bloomberg claims that Apple is working on a new Apple Watch and iPad Pro models–all with larger screen-to-body ratios–and new AirPods.