US Open tennis 2018 live-stream: How to watch Serena Williams matches without cable

For the first time in two years, tennis legend Serena Williams will return to the US Open tonight, when she will take on Magda Linette at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York. The six-time US Open champion last played in the tournament in 2016, where she lost to runner-up Karolina Pliskova in the semifinals.

The match begins tonight (August 27) at 7 p.m. ET, kicking off a First Round prime-time block that will air on ESPN2 until about 11 p.m. You can check out the tournament’s full broadcast schedule here.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to live-stream the game on your computer, phone, or smart TV, your best bet is to find a stand-alone streaming app that offers access to ESPN networks. I’ve rounded up a few options below.

Not all networks are offered in all areas, so if you decide to sign up for one of these services, check your zip code first to make sure ESPN is offered locally. Also, make sure you sign up for a package that includes ESPN and ESPN 2, which are not included in some of the core packages offered by these services:

Alternatively, you can watch the games via WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN mobile apps, but you’ll need login credentials from a pay-TV company to access the live-streams there. Good luck and happy streaming!