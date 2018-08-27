Facebook bans Myanmar military officials to prevent spread of “hate and misinformation”

Specifically, we are banning 20 individuals and organizations from Facebook in Myanmar—including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the military’s Myawady television network. International experts, most recently in a report by the UN Human Rights Council-authorized Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, have found evidence that many of these individuals and organizations committed or enabled serious human rights abuses in the country. And we want to prevent them from using our service to further inflame ethnic and religious tensions.