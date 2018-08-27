What we know about the Madden Tournament shooting so far

On Sunday a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, where contestants were facing off against each other in the latest edition of EA Sports popular Madden NFL video game. Here’s what we know about the shooting so far:
- It took place at the GLHF Game Bar, which was hosting the tournament, in an area of Jacksonville called Jacksonville Landing.
- Authorities have identified the gunman as David Katz, a 24-year-old white male from Baltimore.
- The shooting was captured on various Twitch live streams of the event.
madden tournament getting shot up on twitch pic.twitter.com/3Jk8QmZkiy
— ANAKRON (@Anakron199X) August 26, 2018
- Two people were shot and killed at the event, another 9 people were shot and injured, and an additional two people suffered non-gun-related injuries while fleeing the scene.
- The shooter is said to have also been killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- A motive has not yet been established, but there are some reports saying that Katz became angry after losing in the Madden tournament.
This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.
— EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 26, 2018