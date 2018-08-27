These probiotics for bees are designed to boost insect immune systems

This winter, some beekeepers in Ontario will give their honeybees a pancake-like patty of yeast, soy flour, and a simple syrup to eat before the bees retreat to their hives in sub-zero temperatures. This type of early-winter snack is often used in beekeeping to help boost the hive’s nutrition when little food is available, or after winter to boost the hive’s activity. But these patties are different: Created by SeedLabs , a division of the startup Canadian microbiome company Seed, they also include a blend of probiotics designed for honeybees.

Just as there’s evidence that certain doses of some strains of probiotics in yogurt can boost human immune systems, the company says that probiotics may also help bees stay healthier in the face of disease and pesticide exposure. After testing its product in fruit flies, SeedLabs is now testing it with bees.

“The probiotics seem to be able to enhance the immune response,” says Gregor Reid, the company’s chief scientist and an early pioneer in microbial sciences (he led a World Health Organization panel that wrote the first official definition of “probiotics”). “Pesticides don’t necessarily kill the bees–although they clearly can–but they do damage their immune response, and then allow pathogens to kill the bees. So by enhancing the immune response, we’re hoping that that will be very beneficial.”

The probiotics may also be able to help reduce pesticide exposure directly. The company is using three strains of Lactobacillus, microorganisms that naturally live in bees’ guts. One strain, rhamnosus, can bind to insecticides like chlorpyrifos and parathion so the bees absorb less of the chemicals. Another strain of Lactobacillus called plantarum can stimulate the bee’s immune system so that it can better respond when it’s exposed to pesticides. A third strain, L. kunkeei, can help young bees resist a pathogen that causes a disease called foulbrood that can kill off hives. In an experiment in May, the researchers found that two beehives treated with the probiotics survived an attack of pathogens that wiped out non-treated hives.

“If these pathogens are brought into the hive and the resiliency isn’t passed down to young, immature, developing honeybees, then it’s very dramatic in terms of the effect they can have on the population dynamics of the entire hive,” says Raja Dhir, co-founder and co-CEO of Seed.

Honeybees face an increasing amount of stress, coming from neonicotinoid pesticides, mites that infect them with disease, other pathogens, long journeys across the country as they travel to farms, and bad diets as they feed on flowers from single crops like almonds and eat sugar in the winter. (In the pollination business, around 2 million colonies of bees traveled on semi trucks to California this year to pollinate the almond crop alone.) Natural habitat, and the biodiversity of wildflowers, also continues to decline. Studies suggest that the combination of all of these factors makes it harder for bees to survive–and it means that beekeepers keep spending more to keep their hives going.

Beekeepers sometimes use antibiotics in hives, but a recent study suggests that antibiotics might cause more harm than good (as in humans, antibiotics kill off beneficial microbes in bees). Probiotics could potentially make honeybees more resilient. They could also potentially help wild bees, many of which risk extinction. “Our research also turned out that a single hive can colonize an area of around 100 square kilometers,” says Dhir. “So you can imagine a solution that’s very cost effective and sustainable for reintroducing these microbial strains back into areas where wild bees are known to populate.” Honeybees can also infect wild insects with diseases like foulbrood, so reducing disease in managed hives can help in the wild.