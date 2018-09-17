advertisement
The Recommender

What the Fast Company community is loving this month.

[Photo: Ryan Morgan]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

1. Hipcamp Glamping

Price varies by location, hipcamp.com

“Hipcamp is an Airbnb for glamping. You can find all sorts of yurts and tents in the middle of nowhere, fully furnished and scenically set up. It offers a no-struggle digital detox. And it really is a professional detox for me as well—I get fashion inspiration from the nature around me.”–Anastasia Sartan, CEO, Epytom

2. outward hound backpack

$35, outwardhound.com

“My rescue toy Australian Shepherd mix (Forrest) and I hike a lot. When he does some of the work by carrying his bowl and food, we’re both happier.”–Meg He, cofounder, Aday

[Photo: Mindy Tucker]

3. Sooo Many White Guys podcast

Free, iTunes

“If you love the 2 Dope Queens podcast, you’ll be obsessed with Phoebe Robinson’s Sooo Many White Guys. She interviews artists and activists and one ‘token white guy’ per season. She’s hilarious, and it really makes you think.” –Lee Mayer, cofounder and CEO, Havenly

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]

4. Neurogum

$4, neurogum.com

“NeuroGum has natural green-tea caffeine, B vitamins, and L-theanine—so it gives you a clean burst of energy and focus without the jitters of coffee or energy drinks.”–Rosie O’Neill, CEO, Sugarfina

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]

5. Yeti tumblers

$30, yeti.com

“We’re addicted to Yeti insulated tumblers and never leave home without one. We love that they keep our beverages hot or cold for a long time.”–Emily Current and Meritt Elliot, cofounders, The Great and Emily + Meritt

6. HOT BREAD KITCHEN

Starting at $1.50, hotbreadkitchen.org

“New York City’s HBK bakery is committed to creating economic opportunity through food [by offering paid culinary training to women.] I love their Moroccan m’smen bread.”–Cheryl Dorsey, founder, Echoing Green

[Photo: Brigitte Lacombe]

7. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion

Price varies, penguinrandomhouse.com

“This 2005 memoir is a fascinating, painful, and powerful story of how one of the best writers experiences grief.”–Zachariah Reitano, cofounder, Roman Health

[Photo: Zineland Studio]

8. Thando’s shoes

$75, thandos.com

“These shoes are insanely comfortable and perfect for the busy gal on the go. They are designed by crowdsourced artists from Africa who receive shared profits from the product.”–Sarah Robb O’Hagan, CEO, Flywheel

