The Recommender

“Hipcamp is an Airbnb for glamping. You can find all sorts of yurts and tents in the middle of nowhere, fully furnished and scenically set up. It offers a no-struggle digital detox. And it really is a professional detox for me as well—I get fashion inspiration from the nature around me.”–Anastasia Sartan, CEO, Epytom

2. outward hound backpack

$35, outwardhound.com

“My rescue toy Australian Shepherd mix (Forrest) and I hike a lot. When he does some of the work by carrying his bowl and food, we’re both happier.”–Meg He, cofounder, Aday

3. Sooo Many White Guys podcast

Free, iTunes

“If you love the 2 Dope Queens podcast, you’ll be obsessed with Phoebe Robinson’s Sooo Many White Guys. She interviews artists and activists and one ‘token white guy’ per season. She’s hilarious, and it really makes you think.” –Lee Mayer, cofounder and CEO, Havenly